Left Menu

Assam CM Sarma Announces New Educational Institutions During Cultural Fest

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a cultural event in Guwahati where he announced plans to build one Kendriya Vidyalaya and five Navodaya Vidyalayas in Assam. The program saw performances by 1200 students, while the CM also addressed the significance of a police chiefs' reunion seminar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:56 IST
Assam CM Sarma Announces New Educational Institutions During Cultural Fest
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at a cultural event hosted by Balmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. During the event, Sarma made a significant announcement regarding the establishment of educational institutions in Assam, including one Kendriya Vidyalaya and five Navodaya Vidyalayas.

"A Kendriya Vidyalaya is set to be constructed in Jagiroad, and five Navodaya Vidyalayas are also planned for Assam," Sarma revealed, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the central government's decision. The event featured performances by around 1200 students, children of cleaning staff, who showcased traditional arts like Borgeet, Satriya Dance, and Boortaal Nritya.

The Chief Minister praised the participants, remarking on the unique presentation and expressing hopes for the students' bright futures. He assured that the state government plans to support these students in showcasing their talents in Delhi in the next two years. The cultural program was organized by Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti and Balmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya.

Additionally, on Saturday, CM Sarma attended the inaugural reunion seminar of Assam Police chiefs at the Director General of Police Office in Ulubari. Highlighting its importance, Sarma stated that the seminar provided police officers an opportunity to learn from the experiences of senior officials who have led safety efforts across Assam, Meghalaya, and as heads of CAPFs.

According to CM Sarma, this gathering was more than ceremonial, serving as a tribute to the contributions that have shaped Assam Police's reputation and contributed to India's security and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024