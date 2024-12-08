Assam CM Sarma Announces New Educational Institutions During Cultural Fest

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at a cultural event hosted by Balmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. During the event, Sarma made a significant announcement regarding the establishment of educational institutions in Assam, including one Kendriya Vidyalaya and five Navodaya Vidyalayas.

"A Kendriya Vidyalaya is set to be constructed in Jagiroad, and five Navodaya Vidyalayas are also planned for Assam," Sarma revealed, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the central government's decision. The event featured performances by around 1200 students, children of cleaning staff, who showcased traditional arts like Borgeet, Satriya Dance, and Boortaal Nritya.

The Chief Minister praised the participants, remarking on the unique presentation and expressing hopes for the students' bright futures. He assured that the state government plans to support these students in showcasing their talents in Delhi in the next two years. The cultural program was organized by Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti and Balmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya.

Additionally, on Saturday, CM Sarma attended the inaugural reunion seminar of Assam Police chiefs at the Director General of Police Office in Ulubari. Highlighting its importance, Sarma stated that the seminar provided police officers an opportunity to learn from the experiences of senior officials who have led safety efforts across Assam, Meghalaya, and as heads of CAPFs.

According to CM Sarma, this gathering was more than ceremonial, serving as a tribute to the contributions that have shaped Assam Police's reputation and contributed to India's security and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)