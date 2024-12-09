Left Menu

Govt Proposes Cost-Effective Updates to Building Energy Standards

Changes Aim to Lower Construction Costs Without Compromising Energy Efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:50 IST
Govt Proposes Cost-Effective Updates to Building Energy Standards
Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk announced the changes, citing the pressing need for affordable, energy-efficient housing amidst soaring building costs. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The government is proposing practical adjustments to New Zealand’s building energy efficiency standards to reduce upfront construction costs while maintaining high energy performance. Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk announced the changes, citing the pressing need for affordable, energy-efficient housing amidst soaring building costs.

“Since 2019, building costs have surged by over 40%, locking many Kiwis out of affordable housing,” said Mr. Penk. “We know secure, insulated homes are critical to social wellbeing, which is why we’re acting to ensure energy efficiency standards are both robust and cost-effective.”

Key Proposals to Improve Flexibility and Reduce Costs

Following a review by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE), several adjustments have been proposed to address concerns about the cost impact of the H1 energy efficiency standards introduced in 2021:

Removing the Prescriptive “Schedule Method”

The schedule method, which mandates specific insulation requirements, is being replaced by more flexible “calculation” and “modelling” methods.

These alternative approaches allow designers to optimize insulation levels across a building’s components—such as walls, ceilings, and floors—resulting in potential savings of up to $15,000 per build.

Adjusting Minimum R-Values for Insulation

Minimum insulation requirements for roofs, walls, and floors will be revised, giving builders more options to balance insulation needs. For instance, thicker wall insulation can offset reduced underfloor insulation, providing flexibility without sacrificing overall energy performance.

Updating Regional Climate Data

MBIE will incorporate updated climate data to better reflect regional conditions. This will refine insulation requirements and address issues like overheated homes in warmer regions.

Balancing Costs and Benefits

The proposed changes reflect a more holistic understanding of how energy efficiency standards impact construction costs and housing accessibility. “We now have a clearer picture of the real-world implications of these standards,” said Mr. Penk. “These adjustments will strike a better balance between cost and energy performance, making homes both affordable and energy-efficient.”

The minister emphasized that the reforms are not about lowering standards but providing flexibility for builders and designers to achieve compliance in a cost-effective manner.

Call for Industry Feedback

Mr. Penk encouraged builders, designers, and other industry stakeholders to participate in the consultation process. “Your feedback is crucial to shaping standards that work for everyone,” he said.

Addressing Housing Affordability and Sustainability

The proposed changes align with the government’s broader goals to address housing affordability and climate resilience. Improved energy efficiency standards can lower long-term energy costs for homeowners while reducing greenhouse gas emissions from inefficient buildings.

Additionally, the government is exploring complementary initiatives, such as incentives for sustainable building practices and support for retrofitting older homes to meet modern energy standards.

“We want Kiwis to benefit from energy-efficient, affordable homes,” Mr. Penk concluded. “These commonsense updates are a step in the right direction to achieving that goal while fostering innovation in the building industry.”

The consultation period for the proposed changes will remain open through early 2025, with the government aiming to finalize the adjustments later in the year.

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024