Opposition Protests Shake Parliament Over Adani Controversy

In a heated session at Parliament on Monday, Opposition MPs, spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest against the Adani matter. The protest did not see participation from the Trinamool Congress Party and the Samajwadi Party. Additionally, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule was notably absent.

Addressing the absence of TMC in the protest, MP Kirti Azad emphasized the Congress's responsibility to unite the opposition. Azad remarked, 'As a senior party, Congress must bring everyone together, or issues are bound to arise. Should Congress falter in addressing the opposition's needs within the INDIA alliance, leaders like Mamata Banerjee might take center stage,' he commented.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched an offensive against the Congress, accusing them of having ties with American billionaire George Soros. Singh stated, 'Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have committed treason by collaborating with George Soros. Rahul Gandhi is echoing Soros's sentiments, and Soros funds those involved in anti-party activities. They must be held accountable.' Singh further labeled Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the 'tukde tukde' gang.

Previously, on December 6, Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to confront the Adani investigation without fear. On Facebook, Gandhi wrote, 'Modi ji, attend Parliament and do not shy away from the probe.'

The Congress and its INDIA bloc allies have consistently called for discussions on Adani's indictment by US authorities since the Winter Session began. The Adani Group firmly denied the allegations from the US Department of Justice and the SEC, maintaining their dedication to the 'highest standards of governance, transparency, and regulatory compliance.'

With the Winter Session underway since November 25, parliamentary proceedings have seen disruptions leading to early adjournments. This session is scheduled to continue until December 20.

