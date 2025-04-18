Congress Leaders Discuss Future of India Alliance with Omar Abdullah

In Jammu, a high-level Congress delegation, spearheaded by national general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain, met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to deliberate on the political dynamics in the Union Territory.

The meeting saw the attendance of AICC general secretary G A Mir and Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, alongside Rajya Sabha MP Hussain, at Abdullah's residence, according to party officials.

Focus of the discussions revolved around the INDIA alliance, emphasizing collaborative efforts and tackling contemporary regional challenges, marking Congress as a crucial coalition partner in Abdullah's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)