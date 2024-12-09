Adani Spearheads Green Revolution in Rajasthan

The Adani Group is set to make an ambitious investment of Rs 7.5 lakh crore across various sectors in Rajasthan, according to a top company official. Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ, confirmed the plans during the Rising Rajasthan Summit held on Monday.

Aiming to transform the state into a hub of green innovation, the investment will be largely funneled towards creating the world's largest integrated energy ecosystem. This comprises 100 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, producing 2 million tonnes of hydrogen, and 1.8 gigawatts of hydro projects.

With half of the investment expected to materialize in the next five years, Adani emphasized the potential of these initiatives to make Rajasthan an epicenter for green jobs, contributing significantly to regional and national sustainability efforts.

