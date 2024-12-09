Left Menu

Best Agrolife's Landmark Partnership with Shanghai E-Tong Chemical

Best Agrolife has partnered with Shanghai E-Tong Chemical to embark on a collaborative venture focusing on research, manufacturing, and global market reach in the agrochemical industry. This strategic agreement marks Best Agrolife's first R&D-focused collaboration with a Chinese company, aiming to innovate and establish new industry standards.

Updated: 09-12-2024 13:39 IST
  • India

Best Agrolife, an agrochemical firm, announced a strategic agreement with Shanghai E-Tong Chemical Co Ltd on Monday. This partnership aims to foster collaborative research, manufacturing, and broaden global market development.

The collaboration is set to explore new product registrations and factory partnerships through joint ventures, with a focus on expanding market reach by adopting best practices. This marks Best Agrolife's first-ever R&D-focused partnership with a Chinese counterpart, signaling a new era of international collaboration.

E-Tong Chemical, renowned for producing and exporting agrochemical products like herbicides and insecticides, holds over 1,000 registrations globally. This collaboration is expected to drive groundbreaking innovations and set new standards within the agrochemical industry.

