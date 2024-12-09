AAP Unveils Second List of Delhi Assembly Candidates Amid Strategic Changes

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its second list of candidates for the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections, following a crucial meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chaired by party leader Arvind Kejriwal. In this latest announcement, 20 candidates have been named, signaling a strategic update in the party's electoral approach.

In a significant reshuffle, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will contest from a new seat, Jangpura, while Awadh Ojha replaces him in Patparganj, showcasing AAP's tactical realignment. Other prominent candidates include Dinesh Bhardwaj, Surender Pal Singh Bittu, and others, with 17 sitting MLAs being dropped to introduce fresh faces.

AAP is actively consolidating its electoral strategy, highlighted by the PAC's focus on approving candidates capable of effectively representing the party across various constituencies in Delhi. The party's women's wing intensifies grassroots efforts with organized meetings in all 70 constituencies, targeting the direct engagement of women in their welfare initiatives as part of its campaign strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)