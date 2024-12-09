Left Menu

India-Bangladesh Relations: Addressing Threats and Economic Dependencies

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar calls for India's intervention to stop violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and help the country tackle economic challenges. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discusses bilateral issues in Dhaka, amid ongoing concerns about minority safety and the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:55 IST
West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar emphasized the urgent need to address the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. He also urged for India's assistance in helping Bangladesh navigate its economic difficulties. Majumdar's statements came during an interview with ANI, as he highlighted the importance of stabilizing the situation for Bangladesh's development.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has arrived in Dhaka for talks. He met with his Bangladeshi counterpart Md Jashim Uddin at the State Guest House Padma, with plans to speak with Chief Advisor to the interim government Muhammad Yunus. Their discussions are set to cover a spectrum of bilateral concerns, including reports of increasing violence against minorities and the contentious arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Tensions in Bangladesh have escalated with continued reports of attacks against minority communities, including a recent incident where a Hindu temple in Dhor village was allegedly set on fire. The temple's supervisor, Babul Ghosh, has filed a complaint, suggesting the attack goes beyond mere vandalism. While the Bangladesh court has set a hearing on January 2, 2025, for Chinmoy Krishna Das's case, India's Ministry of External Affairs has pressed for a fair trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

