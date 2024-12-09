Left Menu

FinBox: Revolutionizing Financial Inclusion with Next-Gen Lending Infrastructure

FinBox, a fintech platform, has disbursed over Rs 10,000 crore by facilitating real-time loan assessments. The company is focused on revolutionizing the lending infrastructure sector through new technologies, seeking to solve supply chain financing issues and improve credit availability across India and the Asia Pacific region.

FinBox has reshaped borrower assessment, recently disbursing over Rs 10,000 crore via its innovative suite of products, according to CEO and co-founder Rajat Deshpande. The platform's aim is to develop next-gen lending infrastructure for banks, solving crucial challenges like supply chain financing and enhancing credit availability.

With significant backing from A91 Partners, Aditya Birla Ventures, and Flipkart Ventures, FinBox is at the forefront of fintech innovation. Utilizing AWS technology, FinBox has integrated AI/ML driven underwriting to enhance loan processes, cut interest rates, and automate decision-making, all while preventing delinquencies and fraud.

FinBox's ambitious goals include becoming a critical backbone for fintech experiences across India and the Asia Pacific, targeting USD 1 billion-plus in originations. Its diverse product offerings, including a powerful no-code credit stack, position it as a leader in the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

