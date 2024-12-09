Empowering Youth for Leadership: PM Modi's Vision for India's Future

In a call for transformative political leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of grooming the nation's youth for leadership roles across all sectors, including politics. He warned against leaving politics to those who treat it as an inherited privilege.

Announcing a pivotal event, Modi revealed plans for the Young Leaders Dialogue on January 12, 2025, coinciding with Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary in Delhi. The dialogue aims to involve 2,000 selected young participants, with millions more joining through digital platforms, fostering discussions on India's development.

Highlighting India's dynamic progress, Modi pointed to the enduring influence of Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Math, and commended the youth's role in driving the nation's rapid advancement during the Amritkaal era.

(With inputs from agencies.)