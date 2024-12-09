Empowering Youth for Leadership: PM Modi's Vision for India's Future

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized preparing youth for political leadership, urging a shift from dynastic politics. During a virtual address, he announced the Young Leaders Dialogue in 2025 on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary in Delhi. Modi praised India's knowledge tradition and youth capability, propelling progress in Amritkaal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a call for transformative political leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of grooming the nation's youth for leadership roles across all sectors, including politics. He warned against leaving politics to those who treat it as an inherited privilege.

Announcing a pivotal event, Modi revealed plans for the Young Leaders Dialogue on January 12, 2025, coinciding with Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary in Delhi. The dialogue aims to involve 2,000 selected young participants, with millions more joining through digital platforms, fostering discussions on India's development.

Highlighting India's dynamic progress, Modi pointed to the enduring influence of Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Math, and commended the youth's role in driving the nation's rapid advancement during the Amritkaal era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

