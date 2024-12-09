Supreme Court Urges Use of PoSH Act in Political Parties

The Supreme Court has directed a petitioner, seeking the extension of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act (PoSH Act, 2013) to include political parties, to first consult the Election Commission of India (ECI). The bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Manmohan emphasized ECI's role in overseeing political parties' operations.

Senior advocate Shobha Gupta, representing petitioner Yogamaya MG, concurred with the court's suggestion and agreed to take the matter to the ECI. The court noted that if the ECI fails to resolve the issue, the petitioner could then pursue the case through a judicial forum, ensuring her grievance receives due attention.

The petition lists several major political parties, including the Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, demanding compliance with the PoSH Act by forming Internal Complaints Committees. It urges the ECI to make adherence to the Act mandatory for political parties' registration under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

