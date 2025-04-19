Left Menu

Shop Owner Arrested for Alleged Sexual Harassment of Minor

A shop owner named Jafar Ali Sohab Siddiqui was arrested in Shilphata, Thane, for allegedly sexually harassing a 9-year-old girl. The incidents occurred on April 3 and 17, as the victim returned home from school. Siddiqui faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:23 IST
  • India

A shop owner in the Shilphata area of Thane has been detained by authorities on allegations of sexually harassing a young girl, according to a local police official.

The suspect, Jafar Ali Sohab Siddiqui, was identified by Shil Daghar police station senior inspector Sandeepan Shinde. Siddiqui, aged 48, resides in the Achargalli locality.

Inspector Shinde disclosed that the alleged events took place on April 3 and 17. Siddiqui reportedly summoned the victim to his shop as she was returning from school and proceeded to touch her inappropriately. He has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

