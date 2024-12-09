Left Menu

Bihar's Battle: Tackling Gender Disparity

The Bihar government is addressing the declining sex ratio at birth, a key indicator of gender disparity, highlighted by a new report. Efforts include strict enforcement of relevant laws and community awareness campaigns aimed at preserving the girl child and promoting gender equality.

Bihar's Battle: Tackling Gender Disparity
The Bihar government is stepping up its efforts to address the state’s alarming sex ratio at birth (SRB), a measure that has seen a worrying decline, according to a recent report from the Centre. The Health Management Information System’s latest findings highlight Bihar as one of the worst-performing states, with a current SRB of 882.

Bihar's Health Minister Mangal Pandey expressed grave concern over the declining SRB, stating that the government is implementing various welfare measures to tackle gender disparity. These include the Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojna, which aims to promote the birth of girls, prevent female foeticide, and address gender imbalance.

The administration is also reinforcing the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act alongside intensified awareness campaigns to combat societal bias against female births. Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena led a meeting emphasizing these efforts, and districts have been directed to organize awareness events to celebrate and protect the girl child.

