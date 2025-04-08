Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Vaishali

An unfortunate accident in Vaishali district claimed the lives of four people on Tuesday, as confirmed by local police. The victims were en route to Hajipur after attending a wedding in Naugachia, Bhagalpur district, when their vehicle collided with a truck near Mahisaur village.

The deceased have been identified as Babita Devi, her daughter Sonakshi Kumari, aged 8, and Mona Devi, with one woman yet to be identified. According to SDPO of Mahua Durga Shakti, the truck involved was traveling from the opposite direction when the collision occurred.

Police reached the scene promptly, transporting all injured individuals to the nearest government hospital. Three of the injured were later referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the scene, though the vehicle has been seized, and the police are investigating the incident.

