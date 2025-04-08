Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Vaishali

A tragic accident near Mahisaur village in Vaishali district resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a mother and daughter, while returning from a wedding. The collision involved a car and a truck. Police have launched an investigation, and the injured are receiving medical attention at local hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaishali | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:06 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Vaishali
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate accident in Vaishali district claimed the lives of four people on Tuesday, as confirmed by local police. The victims were en route to Hajipur after attending a wedding in Naugachia, Bhagalpur district, when their vehicle collided with a truck near Mahisaur village.

The deceased have been identified as Babita Devi, her daughter Sonakshi Kumari, aged 8, and Mona Devi, with one woman yet to be identified. According to SDPO of Mahua Durga Shakti, the truck involved was traveling from the opposite direction when the collision occurred.

Police reached the scene promptly, transporting all injured individuals to the nearest government hospital. Three of the injured were later referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the scene, though the vehicle has been seized, and the police are investigating the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025