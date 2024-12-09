Sanjay Malhotra Takes Helm as New RBI Governor

In a significant move, the government has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, authoritative sources have confirmed.

Malhotra, part of the 1990 Rajasthan Cadre, is set to replace Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure concludes on December 10, 2024.

This appointment marks Malhotra as the 26th individual to assume the esteemed position of RBI Governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)