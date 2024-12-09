Left Menu

Sanjay Malhotra Takes Helm as New RBI Governor

Sanjay Malhotra has been appointed as the new Reserve Bank of India Governor, replacing Shaktikanta Das. Malhotra, an IAS officer from the 1990 batch, will serve as the 26th governor. The transition in leadership comes as Das's term ends on December 10, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:26 IST
Sanjay Malhotra Takes Helm as New RBI Governor
Sanjay Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the government has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, authoritative sources have confirmed.

Malhotra, part of the 1990 Rajasthan Cadre, is set to replace Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure concludes on December 10, 2024.

This appointment marks Malhotra as the 26th individual to assume the esteemed position of RBI Governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024