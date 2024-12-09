Sanjay Malhotra Takes Helm as New RBI Governor
Sanjay Malhotra has been appointed as the new Reserve Bank of India Governor, replacing Shaktikanta Das. Malhotra, an IAS officer from the 1990 batch, will serve as the 26th governor. The transition in leadership comes as Das's term ends on December 10, 2024.
In a significant move, the government has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, authoritative sources have confirmed.
Malhotra, part of the 1990 Rajasthan Cadre, is set to replace Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure concludes on December 10, 2024.
This appointment marks Malhotra as the 26th individual to assume the esteemed position of RBI Governor.
