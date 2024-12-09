Supreme Court Demands Transparency on Manipur Unrest

On Monday, the Supreme Court sought a comprehensive report in a sealed cover from the Manipur government regarding properties that have been damaged, looted, or occupied illegally amid ongoing unrest. The directive requires details such as the original owners and the current occupants of the affected properties.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar urged that the report also highlight actions taken against individuals who have trespassed on these properties, stressing adherence to legal protocols.

The court further demanded a response on the allocation of funds for temporary and permanent housing, as highlighted by the Justice Gita Mittal Committee. The case, rooted in ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, will be revisited after January 20, 2025. The unrest commenced post a rally on May 3, 2023, by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)