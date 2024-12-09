Tragedy Strikes as Tuscan Fuel Depot Explodes

An explosion at a fuel depot in Tuscany, Italy, claimed the lives of two individuals and left nine injured on Monday. Authorities state that the incident occurred at the depot located in Calenzano, near Florence.

Italy's ENI oil company has launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion. As a precautionary measure, the flames were successfully kept within the confines of the loading area, preventing their spread to nearby tanks.

Firefighters are currently working tirelessly to extinguish the blaze. Meanwhile, regional train services faced interruptions due to the resulting smoke, and residents in the vicinity have been urged to remain indoors for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)