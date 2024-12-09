Russia's Wheat Lifeline to Syria Amidst Political Upheaval

In the midst of political turmoil in Syria, Russian grain exporters have affirmed their commitment to continue wheat supplies, according to Eduard Zernin, leader of the Russian Grain Producers and Exporters Union. This follows the rebel takeover of Damascus and the ousting of Bashar al-Assad as president.

Despite the chaos, Russia remains a vital wheat supplier to Syria—a nation that imports approximately 2 million metric tons annually. The grain is crucial for the Syrian populace, numbering over 23 million, as any disruptions could lead to food shortages.

Russian exporters are actively engaging with Syrian partners to address issues relating to payments and outstanding debts. Russia has historically supported Syria with loans to assist in wheat purchases, highlighting the ongoing economic ties despite the political shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)