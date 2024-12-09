Left Menu

Russia's Wheat Lifeline to Syria Amidst Political Upheaval

Russian grain exporters, led by Eduard Zernin, do not intend to halt wheat supply to Syria despite ongoing political instability. Russia plays a pivotal role as Syria's main wheat provider. Disruption risks potential hunger affecting over 23 million people. Negotiations are ongoing to resolve payment and debt issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:24 IST
Russia's Wheat Lifeline to Syria Amidst Political Upheaval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the midst of political turmoil in Syria, Russian grain exporters have affirmed their commitment to continue wheat supplies, according to Eduard Zernin, leader of the Russian Grain Producers and Exporters Union. This follows the rebel takeover of Damascus and the ousting of Bashar al-Assad as president.

Despite the chaos, Russia remains a vital wheat supplier to Syria—a nation that imports approximately 2 million metric tons annually. The grain is crucial for the Syrian populace, numbering over 23 million, as any disruptions could lead to food shortages.

Russian exporters are actively engaging with Syrian partners to address issues relating to payments and outstanding debts. Russia has historically supported Syria with loans to assist in wheat purchases, highlighting the ongoing economic ties despite the political shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024