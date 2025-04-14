Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Potential No-Confidence Vote Looms Over France

French lawmakers from far right and left parties are threatening to vote no-confidence in Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government over budget cuts. The finance minister's plan requires 40 billion euros in savings, potentially impacting French citizens with budget-tightening measures. No-confidence motions could test the government's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:23 IST
  • France

In a significant political development, French lawmakers from both the far right and far left threatened on Monday to introduce a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government. This comes after Finance Minister Eric Lombard announced a proposal requiring billions in savings to address the budget deficit.

Lombard's plan aims to reduce the deficit to 4.6% of economic output by 2026, necessitating 40 billion euros in savings. The proposed cuts have sparked opposition across the political spectrum, with far-right and far-left factions signaling their intent to oppose the government if the austerity measures disproportionately affect ordinary French citizens.

Despite the threats, the far-left France Unbowed party has conditioned its no-confidence motion on support from the entire left, which has yet to commit. The government, under Bayrou, has survived similar challenges in the past, but this ongoing budget crisis presents a significant test of its resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

