Supreme Court to Hear West Bengal's Challenge Against OBC Classification Overhaul

The Supreme Court announced on Monday its decision to hear in January 2025 a plea from the West Bengal government challenging a ruling by the Calcutta High Court. The High Court had cancelled the OBC status of 77 communities, a move now contested by the state.

During the sessions, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing West Bengal, sought interim directions from the apex court. He emphasized the urgency, citing halted appointments due to the impasse. However, the Supreme Court refrained from issuing a preliminary directive.

The court highlighted that reservations should not be religiously motivated, a stance countered by Sibal, who insisted the classifications were based on backwardness. Advocate Maninder Singh opposed Sibal's arguments, questioning benefits to religious converts. Previously, the court had asked West Bengal to justify its OBC determinations.

The issue stems from a May 22 decision by the Calcutta High Court. It cancelled post-2010 OBC certificates in West Bengal, ordering a new list based on the 1993 Act. While those recognized before 2010 retain their status, around 5 lakh certificates face annulment, though job security is assured for existing beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)