Left Menu

Karnataka CM Honors Historical Legacy with 'Anubhava Mantapa' Painting

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled a painting of 'Anubhava Mantapa' at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, celebrating its role as the world’s first religious parliament. He emphasized its inclusive ideals and the legacy of Basavanna's fight against caste discrimination, highlighting its relevance to contemporary society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:38 IST
Karnataka CM Honors Historical Legacy with 'Anubhava Mantapa' Painting
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Pic/@siddaramaiah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled a painting of 'Anubhava Mantapa' at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Monday, underlining its historical and social impact. The Anubhava Mantapa, established by Basavanna in the 12th century, is recognized as the world's first religious parliament.

In his speech, CM Siddaramaiah expressed privilege in unveiling the artwork, calling it a tribute to Basavanna's vision for a caste-free, equal society. He lauded Basavanna for advocating religion free from hierarchies, oppression, and discrimination, emphasizing compassion as a core religious value. Siddaramaiah cited the era when societal worth was caste-determined and expressed pride in diverse current leaders.

Siddaramaiah criticized the persistence of caste inequality, reflecting on the words of esteemed poets Kuvempu and Kanakadasa, who championed equality. He likened Anubhava Mantapa to today's inclusive legislative bodies that embrace all societal sections, noting its historical precedence in inclusivity, as observed in ancient forums like those in Buddha's time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024