Karnataka CM Honors Historical Legacy with 'Anubhava Mantapa' Painting

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled a painting of 'Anubhava Mantapa' at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Monday, underlining its historical and social impact. The Anubhava Mantapa, established by Basavanna in the 12th century, is recognized as the world's first religious parliament.

In his speech, CM Siddaramaiah expressed privilege in unveiling the artwork, calling it a tribute to Basavanna's vision for a caste-free, equal society. He lauded Basavanna for advocating religion free from hierarchies, oppression, and discrimination, emphasizing compassion as a core religious value. Siddaramaiah cited the era when societal worth was caste-determined and expressed pride in diverse current leaders.

Siddaramaiah criticized the persistence of caste inequality, reflecting on the words of esteemed poets Kuvempu and Kanakadasa, who championed equality. He likened Anubhava Mantapa to today's inclusive legislative bodies that embrace all societal sections, noting its historical precedence in inclusivity, as observed in ancient forums like those in Buddha's time.

