Rising Rajasthan: Leading India's Green Energy Revolution

At the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, top industry leaders discussed transitioning to a sustainable energy economy. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma highlighted Rajasthan's renewable energy goals, while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced a 2000 MW solar park. The state aims to achieve 125 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:23 IST
Visual from the event (Photo: Pralhad Joshi/X). Image Credit: ANI
The 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 showcased an influential discussion panel on transitioning to a sustainable energy economy. Attended by top industry voices and experts, the session was inaugurated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and State Energy Minister Heera Lal Nagar.

Chief Minister Sharma stressed Rajasthan's commitment to not only meet the state's energy demands but also become an energy-surplus provider of clean energy. Union Minister Joshi announced a central government-approved solar park project with a 2000 MW capacity, with 30% of costs covered by the central authorities.

Heera Lal Nagar spoke on the strides taken by the Rajasthan government under CM Sharma's leadership in renewable energy, aiming for 125 GW capacity by 2030 and creating 10 lakh jobs. Alok, Additional Chief Secretary for Energy, detailed how initiatives like energy storage and green hydrogen are modernizing Rajasthan's energy infrastructure.

