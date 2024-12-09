Market Movements Amid Anticipation of Federal Reserve's Key Inflation Report

The U.S. stock markets opened with a mix of gains and losses on Monday, with vigilant eyes on the anticipated consumer prices index (CPI) report slated for later this week. This crucial data could steer the Federal Reserve's monetary policy as they prepare for a significant meeting later this month.

Investors are keenly anticipating the CPI figures, hypothesizing whether the Federal Reserve will maintain its current rate cut trajectory. Recent unemployment data suggested a weakening labor market, propelling expectations of a 25-basis-point rate reduction at the upcoming Federal Reserve gathering.

In the stock domain, Workday and Apollo Global Management experienced notable gains following their forecasted addition to the S&P 500. Meanwhile, Nvidia's stocks faced downward pressure following an antitrust investigation in China, highlighting ongoing volatility within the semiconductor industry.

