Sanjay Malhotra: From Revenue Secretary to RBI Governor

Sanjay Malhotra, an alumnus of Princeton University and the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, has been named the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Known for his consensus-building skills, Malhotra will transition from his role as Revenue Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, succeeding Shaktikanta Das this December.

With a career spanning over three decades, Malhotra is well-versed in public policy and financial sectors. He takes charge amidst significant economic challenges, notably India's slowing GDP growth and rising inflation. The new Governor is anticipated to be a team player, advocating for government collaboration in combating price volatility.

Malhotra's appointment follows a storied career, having held various strategic roles, including as the Chairman and Managing Director of Rural Electrification Corporation. His recent tenure as Revenue Secretary saw significant reforms in India's taxation policies, which may serve to bolster his strategies at the RBI.

