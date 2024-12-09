Sanjay Malhotra: From Revenue Secretary to RBI Governor
Sanjay Malhotra, a seasoned public policy expert and former Revenue Secretary, has been appointed as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. With over three decades of experience, Malhotra is expected to balance inflation and growth challenges by aligning monetary and fiscal policies in India.
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Malhotra, an alumnus of Princeton University and the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, has been named the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Known for his consensus-building skills, Malhotra will transition from his role as Revenue Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, succeeding Shaktikanta Das this December.
With a career spanning over three decades, Malhotra is well-versed in public policy and financial sectors. He takes charge amidst significant economic challenges, notably India's slowing GDP growth and rising inflation. The new Governor is anticipated to be a team player, advocating for government collaboration in combating price volatility.
Malhotra's appointment follows a storied career, having held various strategic roles, including as the Chairman and Managing Director of Rural Electrification Corporation. His recent tenure as Revenue Secretary saw significant reforms in India's taxation policies, which may serve to bolster his strategies at the RBI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tata Consumer Products' Strategic Approach Amid Food Inflation
S&P Global Maintains India's 2024-25 GDP Forecast Amid Inflation Challenges
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Inflation and Trade Policy Concerns
Türkiye Launches Industrial Decarbonization Platform to Drive Green Transition and Economic Growth
Euro Zone Bond Yields Stabilize as Inflation Gauge Dips Below Target