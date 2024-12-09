Turkish Construction Sector Poised for Growth Amid Syrian Reconstruction

Shares of Turkish construction and cement firms soared on Monday, spurred by expectations of their pivotal role in Syria's rebuilding efforts following President Bashar al-Assad's ousting. Turkey plans to spearhead the reconstruction and assist in the repatriation of Syrian refugees, according to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Yusuf Dogan of Info Yatırım highlighted substantial prospects for Turkish sectors including construction, cement, and steel, facilitated by Turkey's proximity and trade ties with Syria. The World Bank assessed Syrian damages at $11.4 billion since the onset of the civil war in 2011, though accurate evaluation remains challenging due to destruction variances and unstable politics.

Despite significant potential, such as the booming demand for cement necessary for infrastructure rebuilding, industry leaders like Volkan Bozay from TurkCimento caution against uncertainties like political instability and logistical hurdles. With Turkish stock markets reflecting robust gains in this sector, the economic impact is worth monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)