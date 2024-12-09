Left Menu

ZPM Government Pledges Support to Mizoram Farmers with Local Crop Purchases

The Zoram People's Movement government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, is committed to buying locally grown ginger, turmeric, chilli, and broomsticks to support Mizoram farmers. State Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata emphasized the importance of fulfilling pre-poll promises by establishing marketing boards and facilitating farmer societies across districts.

Aizawl | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:24 IST
  India

The Zoram People's Movement government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Lalduhoma, is staying true to its electoral promises by committing to purchasing four key crops from local farmers in Mizoram, Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata announced.

To support this initiative, the administration has set up a marketing board and arranged an international buyer-seller meet, drawing interest from national and international parties. They aim to facilitate a market for ginger and turmeric from January to May and for chilli and broomsticks from January to March.

Minister Vanlalruata also stated that agricultural marketing committees and nearly 800 farmer societies have been established across villages as primary collection centers. The plan includes setting up wholesale markets near Aizawl for further support, keeping the focus on local empowerment and sustained agricultural growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

