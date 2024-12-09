Left Menu

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instituted weekly meetings to address district issues and emphasized the importance of fighting corruption. On International Anti-Corruption Day, Patel recognized citizen efforts in combating corruption, highlighting the success of the CARE program inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:58 IST
Gujarat CM's Weekly Meetings & Anti-Corruption Drive
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a bid to address local issues, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will hold weekly meetings with District Panchayat Presidents. Set every Tuesday from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM, these sessions aim to provide a platform for district leaders to discuss and resolve various concerns, according to a statement from the Gujarat CMO.

Earlier, CM Patel underscored his administration's resolve to tackle corruption with unwavering determination. Speaking at an Anti-Corruption Bureau event in Gandhinagar on International Anti-Corruption Day, he stressed the need to eradicate the atmosphere of corruption, emphasizing its detrimental effects on society's moral fabric.

During the event, the Chief Minister honored ten citizens who played a pivotal role in apprehending corrupt officials. These individuals, under the CARE initiative, aided the Anti-Corruption Bureau by exposing bribery within the system. The program, launched following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to involve citizens in the anti-corruption fight, has seen substantial participation, with over 1864 complainants engaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

