Gujarat CM's Weekly Meetings & Anti-Corruption Drive

In a bid to address local issues, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will hold weekly meetings with District Panchayat Presidents. Set every Tuesday from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM, these sessions aim to provide a platform for district leaders to discuss and resolve various concerns, according to a statement from the Gujarat CMO.

Earlier, CM Patel underscored his administration's resolve to tackle corruption with unwavering determination. Speaking at an Anti-Corruption Bureau event in Gandhinagar on International Anti-Corruption Day, he stressed the need to eradicate the atmosphere of corruption, emphasizing its detrimental effects on society's moral fabric.

During the event, the Chief Minister honored ten citizens who played a pivotal role in apprehending corrupt officials. These individuals, under the CARE initiative, aided the Anti-Corruption Bureau by exposing bribery within the system. The program, launched following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to involve citizens in the anti-corruption fight, has seen substantial participation, with over 1864 complainants engaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)