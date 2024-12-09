Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Tuscany Fuel Depot Explosion Claims Lives

An explosion at a fuel depot in Tuscany, Italy, resulted in two fatalities and 14 injuries. The blast collapsed an office building, with three individuals initially missing. Flames were contained, preventing further fire spread, while residents were advised to close windows due to smoke.

Updated: 09-12-2024 22:06 IST
  • Italy

An explosion at a fuel depot in Tuscany, Italy, on Monday resulted in a tragic loss of life, claiming at least two victims and injuring 14 others, according to authorities.

The devastating blast caused the collapse of an office building at the site, with three individuals believed to be missing, as reported by Monia Monni, a regional environmental official speaking to SKY TG24. The explosion, occurring at an ENI fuel depot north of Florence, produced a dark plume of smoke visible kilometers away, accompanied by a loud bang and tremors felt by witnesses.

ENI, Italy's oil giant, stated that the cause of the explosion at the Calenzano depot remains under investigation. Prompt action by emergency services contained the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to storage tanks beyond the loading dock area, where the explosion originated. Residents were initially advised to keep windows closed due to smoke concerns, but environmental officials later confirmed that the air quality posed no risk. The smoke did cause temporary disruptions to regional train services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

