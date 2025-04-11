High-Speed Rail Revolution: Bridging Italy's North-South Divide

Italy's ambitious high-speed railway project is set to transform the underdeveloped south by extending its reach into this region. Using European Union recovery funds, the line aims to connect Naples on the Mediterranean to Bari on the Adriatic in two hours, down from the current four.

Scheduled for completion by 2028, the project is hailed as a major success. Managed by the state-controlled Ferrovie dello Stato group, it forms a part of Italy's broader strategy to invest €60 billion in rail infrastructure over the next decade, addressing long-standing imbalances favoring the wealthier north.

This development not only anticipates economic revitalization but also aims to curb depopulation in southern Italy. It promises to invigorate local economies, generate tens of thousands of jobs, offer improved lifestyle options, and encourage residents to remain in their hometowns with better commuting possibilities.

