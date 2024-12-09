Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Reinforces Industrial Support in Jammu & Kashmir: A New Hope for Local Sectors

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah pledged continued support for local industries, addressing challenges like geographical constraints and lease issues. Highlighting tourism potential and cultural heritage, he assured efforts to resume the Darbar Move. Abdullah emphasized the need for sustainable industries rooted in the region’s community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:09 IST
J-K CM Omar Abdullah addresses Chamber of Commerce and Industry program. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday reiterated his administration's commitment to bolstering local industries as they face ongoing challenges, according to an official release. During an event organized by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Abdullah was honored for assuming office as Chief Minister, where he vowed support to overcome industrial hurdles.

Speaking alongside Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and others, Abdullah acknowledged persistent issues plaguing the industrial sector. He highlighted challenges arising from Jammu and Kashmir's geographical location, stating the need for government aid to sustain industries dependent on importing and exporting materials.

Abdullah also emphasized the untapped tourism potential in Jammu, aiming to attract a portion of the pilgrims visiting for Mata Vaishno Devi to local destinations. He stressed showcasing Jammu's unique Dogra culture and traditions to enhance tourism appeal. Addressing further concerns, he highlighted the importance of resolving lease issues for institutions and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

