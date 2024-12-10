Brake Failure Causes Fatal Bus Crash in Kurla

In a tragic incident on Monday night in Kurla West, at least four people were killed and 25 others injured when a BEST bus lost control, ramming into pedestrians and vehicles along SG Barve Marg. The catastrophic accident unfolded as the bus was en route to Andheri, leaving devastation in its wake.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that the out-of-control bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Ganesh Gawde confirmed to reporters that the bus driver has been taken into custody as the inquiry into the accident proceeds.

Victims were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals, including BMC-run Bhabha and Sion hospitals, for urgent care. Dr. Padmashri Ahire from Bhabha Hospital noted that some injured arrived with the gravest of conditions, with fatalities confirmed upon arrival. Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande attributed the crash to brake failure, explaining that the driver's panic-induced actions exacerbated the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)