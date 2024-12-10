Madhya Pradesh Celebrates One Year of Governance with Jan Kalyan Parv

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh administration marks its first-year milestone post the 2023 assembly elections, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commits to extending public welfare schemes to all eligible individuals throughout the state.

CM Yadav outlined a dual celebration strategy, emphasizing that government officers will engage with residents to familiarize them with the state's welfare initiatives, ensuring the schemes' benefits reach intended beneficiaries. 'We aim to cover every urban ward and rural village,' he remarked, noting the assignment of Municipal Corporation Commissioners as nodal officers in cities, supported by other officers who will interact with communities from December 11 to January 26.

Further, Yadav announced the Jan Kalyan Parv, a fortnight of state-level activities to spotlight significant schemes and foster development. The Parv will include foundation stone-laying ceremonies and project inaugurations worth approximately Rs 18,354 crores. Yadav assumed the chief ministerial role on December 13 of the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)