Chilling Winters: Madhya Pradesh Shivers Amidst Plummeting Temperatures

As winter tightens its grip, a cold wave has swept through parts of Madhya Pradesh, leading to a significant drop in night temperatures. In response, locals have turned to bonfires to fend off the early morning chill, now felt intensely across the state.

Reports from Ujjain district highlight the severity of the situation, with residents noting an increase in cold wave conditions over the past two days. City dwellers have started gathering around bonfires to find solace from the intensifying chill. The rapid temperature drop has particularly impacted areas like the city of Mahakal.

The Mahakaleshwar temple, a renowned pilgrimage site, has seen devotees pausing by the warmth of bonfires as they visit for rituals, like the bhasma aarti, amid biting weather. The tradition, performed at dawn, attracts those seeking spiritual and thermal solace. Meanwhile, in Gwalior and Bhopal, citizens layer up in wool to brace against the cold, supported by strategic bonfire setups.

Official reports from the Meteorological Office reveal night temperatures have plunged across the region, with Ujjain recording 10 degrees Celsius, Gwalior at 8.5, and Bhopal at 7.8. Several areas marked single-digit temperatures overnight.

Notably, Pachmarhi experienced a biting 3.5 degrees, Raisen saw 3.6 degrees, Rajgarh recorded 5 degrees, Nowgong was at 5.5, and Umaria at 6.6 degrees, indicating the widespread chill affecting the state. (ANI)

