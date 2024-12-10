Left Menu

Juniper Green Energy Partners with First Solar for 1 GW Solar Module Procurement

Juniper Green Energy has signed a major agreement with First Solar to procure 1 gigawatt of solar modules. The modules will be deployed for projects across India, reducing reliance on China. The partnership aligns with Juniper's domestic content strategy and boosts their renewable energy portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:41 IST
Juniper Green Energy has announced a significant agreement with First Solar to purchase 1 gigawatt of solar modules. The company intends to deploy these modules in the fiscal year for projects in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

This agreement highlights a shift towards domestically-produced solar technology, as Juniper Green aims to reduce dependence on China by utilizing modules manufactured at First Solar's Chennai plant. The deal stands out as one of the largest domestic module agreements.

Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy, emphasized the importance of sourcing reliable modules from trusted partners, echoing First Solar's commitment to delivering high-performance solar technology made in India to power Indian projects.

