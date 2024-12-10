Continuum Green Energy's Path to a Landmark IPO

Continuum Green Energy Ltd is gearing up for a significant entry into the stock market with plans to launch a Rs 3,650 crore initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will feature a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore, alongside an Offer for Sale valued at Rs 2,400 crore by its primary promoter, Continuum Green Energy Holdings Ltd. These details were outlined in the draft red herring prospectus submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The energy company, founded in 2007, is a formidable player in the renewable energy sector in India, primarily dealing with wind and wind-solar hybrid projects. With operational and under-construction capacities totaling 3.52 GW, Continuum Green Energy serves over 170 commercial and industrial consumers and manages agreements with state-level utilities and power exchanges.

The proposed IPO will help the firm reduce its debt levels by investing Rs 1,100 crore to repay loans taken by its subsidiaries. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Ambit, Citigroup Global Markets, and JM Financial are appointed as the book-running lead managers for this offering. The company's equity shares are expected to be listed on BSE and NSE, subject to approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)