Peru’s Political Scandal: Ex-President Humala Sentenced to 15 Years

Former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala received a 15-year prison sentence on Tuesday for taking illicit campaign funds from the infamous Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, now called Novonor. His wife, Nadine Heredia, was also sentenced to the same term and sought asylum at the Brazilian embassy in Lima.

Heredia, who is battling cancer, requested diplomatic refuge and permission to travel to Brazil for treatment, which was granted. Meanwhile, Humala remains steadfast in his defense, dismissing the accusations as political persecution during the trial that began in 2016.

Humala is the second Peruvian leader to be jailed and the fourth connected to the larger corruption scandal, 'Lava Jato.' Odebrecht, embroiled in a wide-reaching bribery scheme across Latin America, has already seen multiple verdicts against high-profile politicians, shaking Peru's political landscape.

