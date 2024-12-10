Left Menu

Turkey's Record Crude Oil Output Fuels Energy Ambitions

In November, Turkey hit a new benchmark by producing 3.4 million barrels of crude oil, with half sourced from the Gabar mountain region in the Sirnak province, according to Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. The daily output from Gabar alone surpassed 61,000 barrels.

In a remarkable development for Turkey's energy sector, the country achieved a historic high in crude oil production this November, reaching 3.4 million barrels. Half of this significant yield came from the Gabar mountain region, located in the southeastern province of Sirnak.

Addressing a meeting of the petroleum industry in Istanbul, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar highlighted the strides made in boosting domestic production. 'As of today, our daily output in Gabar has exceeded 61,000 barrels,' Bayraktar reported, underscoring the region's growing contribution to Turkey's energy profile.

The record-breaking numbers align with Turkey's broader ambitions to strengthen its energy independence and resource management.

