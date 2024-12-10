Karnataka Mourns the Loss of Former CM SM Krishna

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has extended his heartfelt condolences following the death of SM Krishna, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, who passed away at 92 after a prolonged illness. Joshi praised Krishna's pivotal role in shaping 'Brand Bengaluru' and his fearless political decisions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also mourned Krishna's passing, highlighting his invaluable contributions to public life in various capacities, including his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister and as the Union Minister of External Affairs. She noted his rich legacy of statesmanship and public service on social platform X.

The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a public holiday and a three-day state mourning to honor Krishna's memory. Siddaramaiah described Krishna as a mentor and a source of guidance, whose foresight and disciplined life serve as an inspiration for future politicians.

