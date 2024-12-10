Left Menu

Karnataka Mourns the Loss of Former CM SM Krishna

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman express deepest condolences on the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna. Renowned for his statesmanship and contribution to Bengaluru's growth, Krishna left a lasting legacy. Karnataka declares a public holiday and three-day mourning in his honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:02 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has extended his heartfelt condolences following the death of SM Krishna, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, who passed away at 92 after a prolonged illness. Joshi praised Krishna's pivotal role in shaping 'Brand Bengaluru' and his fearless political decisions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also mourned Krishna's passing, highlighting his invaluable contributions to public life in various capacities, including his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister and as the Union Minister of External Affairs. She noted his rich legacy of statesmanship and public service on social platform X.

The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a public holiday and a three-day state mourning to honor Krishna's memory. Siddaramaiah described Krishna as a mentor and a source of guidance, whose foresight and disciplined life serve as an inspiration for future politicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

