Australian Dollar Drops Amid Global Monetary Shifts

The Australian dollar hit a four-month low as the central bank softened its inflation outlook, hinting at possible interest rate cuts. This movement parallels broader currency fluctuations, notably the U.S. dollar's rise, as traders anticipate key inflation data influencing global monetary policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:08 IST
The Australian dollar approached a four-month low on Tuesday following a softened stance by the central bank on inflation, fueling expectations for an interest rate cut. The Australian dollar fell by 0.84% reaching $0.6387, nearing Friday's low. Simultaneously, the U.S. dollar maintained its strength against major currencies, culminating in a significant gain against the yen. Market participants keenly await a U.S. inflation report to gauge the Federal Reserve's future moves.

China's economic policy changes added volatility, causing the New Zealand dollar to dip 0.75% to $0.5820. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates steady but expressed cautious optimism about meeting inflation targets. Analysts, however, noted the possibility of a rate cut influencing the currency's future trajectory as Australia gears up for significant economic data releases ahead of its February policy meeting.

Globally, attention turns to Europe's central banks with signs indicating potential policy shifts. The European Central Bank may soften its stance on restrictive policies, impacting the euro, which declined by 0.1%. Additionally, China's updated monetary policy provided subtle support to the yuan, despite challenging export dynamics. In Canada, the U.S. dollar surged to new highs against the loonie, while the Swiss franc saw marginal changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

