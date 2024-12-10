Left Menu

Haryana CM Hails Rekha Sharma's Rajya Sabha Nomination Amid Praise for PM's Women Empowerment Initiatives

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulates Rekha Sharma on her Rajya Sabha nomination, commending PM Modi's efforts for women empowerment and highlighting upcoming projects like Hisar Airport. He challenges opposition leaders on farmer support, calling for 100% MSP crop purchasing in their states.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended his congratulations to Rekha Sharma, a former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, on her nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election.

Speaking on Tuesday, Saini lauded Sharma's potential to champion Haryana's issues in the Rajya Sabha, particularly as she stands unopposed from the opposition.

Rekha Sharma expressed gratitude towards the central leadership for the trust placed in her, emphasizing her intent to advance women's rights and highlight the work done under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The Chief Minister also praised PM Modi for his continuous efforts in women empowerment, mentioning a new scheme launch in Panipat and the inauguration of Hisar Airport, expected to benefit regions in both Haryana and Rajasthan.

Addressing the contentious farmer's protests, Saini challenged opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate their support for farmers by committing to buy crops at 100% Minimum Support Price in their respective states.

