Gurugram Police Foil Cotton Bomb Attack, Arrest Intoxicated Suspect
The Gurugram Police arrested Sachin, who was caught throwing a cotton bomb while intoxicated in Sector-29. The incident caused minor damage, prompting a police investigation. The bomb disposal team safely defused two cotton bombs found with the suspect. No casualties were reported.
- Country:
- India
The Gurugram Police, on Tuesday, apprehended a man identified as Sachin while he was in the act of throwing a cotton bomb in Sector-29.
According to preliminary investigations, the suspect was under the influence of alcohol during the incident. Officials reported that Sachin had already thrown two cotton bombs and was preparing to launch two more when police intervened. Vikas Arora, IPS, Commissioner of Police, closely inspected the scene, after which the bomb disposal unit was deployed to neutralize the threat, recovering and defusing two live explosives.
The event resulted in minor damage to nearby property, including a scooty and a signboard. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Gurugram Police have launched an investigation to uncover the motive behind this reckless act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal's Ex-Home Minister Faces Extended Remand Amid Expanding Fraud Investigation
Parliament Winter Session: Adani Indictment Sparks Calls for Investigations
Parliament Disrupted: 'Modani' Issue Spurs Demand for Investigation
Sambhal Unrest: Allegations, Arrests, and Ongoing Investigations
Tragic Incident: Priest Found Dead in Temple Blaze