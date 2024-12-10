Left Menu

Gurugram Police Foil Cotton Bomb Attack, Arrest Intoxicated Suspect

The Gurugram Police arrested Sachin, who was caught throwing a cotton bomb while intoxicated in Sector-29. The incident caused minor damage, prompting a police investigation. The bomb disposal team safely defused two cotton bombs found with the suspect. No casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:34 IST
A visual from the Gurugram's sector-29. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram Police, on Tuesday, apprehended a man identified as Sachin while he was in the act of throwing a cotton bomb in Sector-29.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect was under the influence of alcohol during the incident. Officials reported that Sachin had already thrown two cotton bombs and was preparing to launch two more when police intervened. Vikas Arora, IPS, Commissioner of Police, closely inspected the scene, after which the bomb disposal unit was deployed to neutralize the threat, recovering and defusing two live explosives.

The event resulted in minor damage to nearby property, including a scooty and a signboard. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Gurugram Police have launched an investigation to uncover the motive behind this reckless act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

