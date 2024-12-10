Left Menu

Ecuador to End Power Outages Amid Energy Crisis

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa announced an end to power outages from December 20 amid an ongoing energy crisis. The crisis, worsened by climate change and past government mismanagement, saw outages up to 14 hours daily. A new bill aims to boost private investment in the electricity sector.

Daniel Noboa Image Credit: Wikipedia

President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador announced on Tuesday that the country would see the end of its power outages starting December 20.

The South American nation has been grappling with a severe energy crisis, resulting in power outages lasting up to 14 hours daily. Noboa attributed the crisis to climate change effects and prior governmental mismanagement while emphasizing the electricity sector's dire situation.

Last month, Ecuador's national assembly approved a policy from Noboa that encourages increased direct private investments in the electricity industry. The country's severe drought, its worst in over six decades, resulted in decreased reservoir levels, subsequently bringing hydroelectric power generation to a halt and forcing the government to implement energy rationing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

