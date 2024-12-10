Sebi Proposes Simplified Trading for NRIs with PAN Monitoring

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a proposal to streamline trading processes for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) involved in exchange-traded derivatives.

This initiative suggests using the PAN as a monitoring tool for position limits, eliminating the requirement for a Custodial Participant (CP) Code. Currently, NRIs face inefficiencies, needing CP Codes and sticking to one Clearing Member (CM) for trading.

Sebi's proposal aims to enhance operational efficiency and has invited public feedback on the changes until December 31.

