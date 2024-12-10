Left Menu

Sebi Proposes Simplified Trading for NRIs with PAN Monitoring

Sebi has proposed simplifying trading for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in exchange-traded derivatives by using PAN as a unique identifier to monitor position limits. This change would remove the need for CP Codes and dealing with a single Clearing Member, enhancing operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:05 IST
Sebi Proposes Simplified Trading for NRIs with PAN Monitoring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a proposal to streamline trading processes for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) involved in exchange-traded derivatives.

This initiative suggests using the PAN as a monitoring tool for position limits, eliminating the requirement for a Custodial Participant (CP) Code. Currently, NRIs face inefficiencies, needing CP Codes and sticking to one Clearing Member (CM) for trading.

Sebi's proposal aims to enhance operational efficiency and has invited public feedback on the changes until December 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024