BrightNight's Bold Investment: Rs 15,000 Crore for Rajasthan's Green Future
BrightNight, a renewable energy firm, will invest Rs 15,000 crore in Rajasthan to expand the state's renewable energy capacity. The project aims to add over 2 GW of hybrid power capacity to supply nearly four million homes, minimize carbon emissions, and create around 5,000 jobs.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards sustainable energy development, BrightNight announced plans to invest Rs 15,000 crore in Rajasthan. This investment aims to significantly enhance the state's renewable energy capacity.
The firm's agreement with the state government is set to add more than 2 GW of hybrid renewable power, capable of supplying electricity to approximately four million homes while also preventing up to 100 million tonnes of carbon emissions.
This endeavor not only promises environmental benefits but also economic growth, with the potential to generate 5,000 new jobs and reduce energy costs for local industries through scalable wind and solar hybrid projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unleashing Potential: India's Cooperative Sector as a Job Creation Powerhouse by 2030
President Ruto Unveils Bold Initiatives to Spur Innovation and Job Creation in Kenya
IFC Invests ZAR 350M in Boxer Retail IPO to Boost Job Creation and Food Security in SA
Telangana CM Challenges PM Modi on Job Creation
Supreme Court Questions Longevity of Free Ration Amid Job Creation Push