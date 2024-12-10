Left Menu

BrightNight's Bold Investment: Rs 15,000 Crore for Rajasthan's Green Future

BrightNight, a renewable energy firm, will invest Rs 15,000 crore in Rajasthan to expand the state's renewable energy capacity. The project aims to add over 2 GW of hybrid power capacity to supply nearly four million homes, minimize carbon emissions, and create around 5,000 jobs.

Updated: 10-12-2024 18:51 IST
  • India

In a significant move towards sustainable energy development, BrightNight announced plans to invest Rs 15,000 crore in Rajasthan. This investment aims to significantly enhance the state's renewable energy capacity.

The firm's agreement with the state government is set to add more than 2 GW of hybrid renewable power, capable of supplying electricity to approximately four million homes while also preventing up to 100 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

This endeavor not only promises environmental benefits but also economic growth, with the potential to generate 5,000 new jobs and reduce energy costs for local industries through scalable wind and solar hybrid projects.

