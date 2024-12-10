Left Menu

Reliance Power Launches Renewable Arm NU Energies

Reliance Power has launched a new renewable energy subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies, appointing Mayank Bansal as CEO and Rakesh Swaroop as COO. The initiative will focus on developing clean and reliable energy solutions, leveraging solar, wind, hybrids, and advanced storage systems to meet global sustainability demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:02 IST
Reliance Power Launches Renewable Arm NU Energies
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Power has announced the launch of its new renewable energy division, Reliance NU Energies. The subsidiary was created to spearhead the company's foray into sustainable energy solutions. Mayank Bansal and Rakesh Swaroop, both with substantial industry experience, have been appointed CEO and COO, respectively.

The duo joins from ReNew Power and will lead Reliance NU Energies' efforts in pushing forward initiatives that focus on harnessing solar, wind, and hybrid energy systems, alongside advanced storage solutions. This strategic move aligns with global and Indian demands for clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources.

Reliance Power, a key player in India's energy sector under the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, boasts an installed capacity of 5,300 MW. Its portfolio includes the world's largest integrated thermal power plant, the 4,000 MW Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing its commitment to energy innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024