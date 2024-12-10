Reliance Power Launches Renewable Arm NU Energies

Reliance Power has announced the launch of its new renewable energy division, Reliance NU Energies. The subsidiary was created to spearhead the company's foray into sustainable energy solutions. Mayank Bansal and Rakesh Swaroop, both with substantial industry experience, have been appointed CEO and COO, respectively.

The duo joins from ReNew Power and will lead Reliance NU Energies' efforts in pushing forward initiatives that focus on harnessing solar, wind, and hybrid energy systems, alongside advanced storage solutions. This strategic move aligns with global and Indian demands for clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources.

Reliance Power, a key player in India's energy sector under the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, boasts an installed capacity of 5,300 MW. Its portfolio includes the world's largest integrated thermal power plant, the 4,000 MW Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing its commitment to energy innovation.

