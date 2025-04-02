Swaraj Tractors Powers Up with Punjab's Largest Solar Energy Project
Swaraj Tractors partners with Mahindra Susten for a 26 MW solar project in Punjab, supplying clean energy to its manufacturing facilities. This initiative boosts Swaraj's renewable energy use to 50%, generating 60 million kWh annually and reducing CO2 emissions by 54,600 tonnes.
- Country:
- India
Swaraj Tractors, a division of the Mahindra Group, has teamed up with Mahindra Susten to launch a 26 MW solar energy project in Punjab's Bathinda district. This marks Mahindra Susten's initial foray into the state, underscoring its growing presence as a renewable independent power producer (IPP).
This solar initiative is considered the most ambitious and largest in Punjab, aimed at supplying renewable energy to Swaraj Tractor's manufacturing sites in Mohali and Dera Bassi. The project is a key component of Swaraj Tractors' plan to increase its renewable energy usage to 50%, translating into approximately 60 million kWh of clean energy production per year.
The initiative is poised to significantly curtail carbon emissions by 54,600 tonnes annually. Gaganjot Singh, CEO at Swaraj Division, emphasized the pivotal role of Mahindra Susten's expertise in achieving these renewable goals, highlighting the project's innovative approach to integrating green energy in India's tractor manufacturing sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Belize Advances Renewable Energy Future with Utility-Scale Solar Project Backed by IFC and Global Partners
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Expands into Renewable Energy
Odisha's Solar Surge: Government Unveils Ambitious Renewable Energy Plan
North India’s First Nuclear Power Plant to be Set Up in Haryana: A Major Step Towards India’s Clean Energy Future
India's Renewable Energy Sector: Navigating Global Regulatory Challenges