Swaraj Tractors Powers Up with Punjab's Largest Solar Energy Project

Swaraj Tractors, a division of the Mahindra Group, has teamed up with Mahindra Susten to launch a 26 MW solar energy project in Punjab's Bathinda district. This marks Mahindra Susten's initial foray into the state, underscoring its growing presence as a renewable independent power producer (IPP).

This solar initiative is considered the most ambitious and largest in Punjab, aimed at supplying renewable energy to Swaraj Tractor's manufacturing sites in Mohali and Dera Bassi. The project is a key component of Swaraj Tractors' plan to increase its renewable energy usage to 50%, translating into approximately 60 million kWh of clean energy production per year.

The initiative is poised to significantly curtail carbon emissions by 54,600 tonnes annually. Gaganjot Singh, CEO at Swaraj Division, emphasized the pivotal role of Mahindra Susten's expertise in achieving these renewable goals, highlighting the project's innovative approach to integrating green energy in India's tractor manufacturing sector.

