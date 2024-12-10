Left Menu

Scandal in Maharashtra: Farmers Submit False Data for Crop Insurance Benefits

Authorities in Maharashtra have discovered that nearly 1.75 lakh farmers across eight districts submitted false data to gain extra benefits from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, a crop insurance scheme. Solapur district shows the highest discrepancies, with significant numbers of farmers claiming insurance for non-existent crops.

  • India

In a sweeping investigation, authorities in Maharashtra have uncovered widespread manipulation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) by nearly 1.75 lakh farmers across eight districts. The central crop insurance scheme was targeted by individuals submitting falsified data to reap undue benefits, officials report.

The state agriculture department's report highlights that discrepancies were most prevalent in Solapur, where 36,438 farmers falsely claimed insurance for non-existent onion crops. A staggering number of applicants were found to have exaggerated the extent of their land holdings in their insurance claims.

State officials have called for the disqualification of these farmers from the scheme, citing various irregularities. They emphasize the necessity of addressing fraudulent claims to ensure that the PMFBY serves its intended purpose of providing affordable risk coverage to genuine farmers.

