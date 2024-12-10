Left Menu

Sanjay Malhotra's New Era: Paving the Way for Rate Cuts

Sanjay Malhotra's appointment as the new RBI Governor is viewed by analysts as signaling a potential rate cut at the next policy review. While outgoing Governor Shaktikanta Das maintained the status quo on rates, Malhotra's tenure is expected to be more accommodative, aligning with government preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:54 IST
Sanjay Malhotra's New Era: Paving the Way for Rate Cuts
Sanjay Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

The appointment of Sanjay Malhotra as the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor has opened the door for potential monetary policy shifts. Analysts believe his leadership could lead to a rate cut at the next policy review in February.

Outgoing Governor Shaktikanta Das was known for upholding a steady rate policy, even as recently as the December 6 meeting. However, Sanjay Malhotra, a career bureaucrat, is expected to take a more accommodative stance, according to Nomura analysts.

The discussion highlights a divergence between the government and RBI on monetary policy direction. Analysts note that the new governor will likely face pressure to align with government policies, emphasizing growth and regulatory balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024