Sanjay Malhotra's New Era: Paving the Way for Rate Cuts
Sanjay Malhotra's appointment as the new RBI Governor is viewed by analysts as signaling a potential rate cut at the next policy review. While outgoing Governor Shaktikanta Das maintained the status quo on rates, Malhotra's tenure is expected to be more accommodative, aligning with government preferences.
The appointment of Sanjay Malhotra as the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor has opened the door for potential monetary policy shifts. Analysts believe his leadership could lead to a rate cut at the next policy review in February.
Outgoing Governor Shaktikanta Das was known for upholding a steady rate policy, even as recently as the December 6 meeting. However, Sanjay Malhotra, a career bureaucrat, is expected to take a more accommodative stance, according to Nomura analysts.
The discussion highlights a divergence between the government and RBI on monetary policy direction. Analysts note that the new governor will likely face pressure to align with government policies, emphasizing growth and regulatory balance.
