Mintifi Secures $180M Investment to Revolutionize Supply Chain Financing in India

Mintifi, an Indian supply chain finance platform, has secured $180 million in a funding round led by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan's arm, Teachers' Venture Growth, and Prosus. The financing aims to expand Mintifi's market presence and enhance its offerings with a focus on technology-driven solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial development, the Indian supply chain finance platform Mintifi has raised USD 180 million in a Series E funding round. This investment was co-led by Teachers' Venture Growth, a division of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, and South Africa's Prosus, marking a substantial infusion aimed at bolstering Mintifi's market presence.

The inflow of capital is set to enhance Mintifi's operations across critical sectors, consolidating its leadership in the downstream supply chain finance space. Premji Invest also participated in this round, which comprised both primary and secondary transactions.

Mintifi's strategic partnerships with major corporations like Asian Paints and Honda are set to grow, as the company utilizes these funds to expand its offerings, including advanced technologies such as AI in dealer management systems, property loans, and factoring solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

