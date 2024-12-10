Mintifi Secures $180M Investment to Revolutionize Supply Chain Financing in India

In a significant financial development, the Indian supply chain finance platform Mintifi has raised USD 180 million in a Series E funding round. This investment was co-led by Teachers' Venture Growth, a division of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, and South Africa's Prosus, marking a substantial infusion aimed at bolstering Mintifi's market presence.

The inflow of capital is set to enhance Mintifi's operations across critical sectors, consolidating its leadership in the downstream supply chain finance space. Premji Invest also participated in this round, which comprised both primary and secondary transactions.

Mintifi's strategic partnerships with major corporations like Asian Paints and Honda are set to grow, as the company utilizes these funds to expand its offerings, including advanced technologies such as AI in dealer management systems, property loans, and factoring solutions.

