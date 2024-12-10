Left Menu

India's Solar Revolution: Mandatory Local Cells in Green Projects

The Indian government has amended the ALMM order of 2019, mandating the use of domestically manufactured solar cells in green energy projects from June 2026. This move, a part of India's vision to achieve 500 GW of clean power by 2030, emphasizes quality and sustainability in the solar sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:23 IST
In a significant policy shift, the Indian government has amended the ALMM order 2019, mandating the use of locally manufactured solar cells for green projects. This requirement, effective June 2026, aligns with India's ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) clarified that from June 2026, all solar PV modules used in various projects, including those supported by the government, must source solar cells from ALMM List-II. While current projects with completed bidding can proceed without meeting this requirement, all future projects must comply.

The amendment aims to boost quality and sustainability within India's solar sector, fostering a strong domestic supply chain and reducing dependency on imports. It marks a decisive step towards ensuring technological innovation and energy security within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

